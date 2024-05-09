TN govt initiates probe into misconduct by police towards ‘manjummel boys’ after 18 years

The Tamil Nadu government has recently instructed its state police to investigate a complaint concerning alleged misconduct by Tamil Nadu police towards Malayali tourists seeking assistance, marking a significant development 18 years after an incident involving a youth from Manjummel, Kerala, who became trapped in Guna Cave in Kodaikanal. This action came following a complaint filed by Malayali activist V Shaju Abraham, which prompted the joint secretary of the home department to direct the director general of police to take appropriate action.

The incident from 2006 gained widespread attention due to the popularity of the Malayalam movie “Manjummel Boys,” which is based on this event. The film narrates the story of a young tourist trapped in Guna Cave in Kodaikanal, with his friends seeking assistance from the local police. The movie depicts the youths’ ordeal as they face brutality and torture at the hands of the police when seeking help to rescue their friend from Guna Caves.

Despite initial refusal and mistreatment by the police, the youths persist and manage to convince one officer to accompany them to Guna Caves and initiate the rescue operation. “Manjummal Boys,” released on February 22 this year, became a massive success, grossing a staggering Rs 240.59 crore worldwide, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Chidambaram and produced under Soubin Shahir’s Parava Films banner, the movie stands as the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema.