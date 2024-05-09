Top LeT commander on NIA’s most wanted list killed in Kashmir encounter

In a recent development in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on the night of Wednesday, May 8, security forces engaged in a gun battle with militants, resulting in the death of Basit Ahmed Dar, one of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most wanted terrorists and a commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The encounter, occurring in the Redwani Payeen area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, led to the killing of three militants, which included Dar, who also held the position of commander within The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT. The other two militants were identified as Momin Gulzar and Fahim Ahmed Baba.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi lauded the operation as a significant accomplishment, highlighting that the militants were responsible for 18 killings, including those of security personnel, civilians, and minorities. The security forces initiated the operation following intensified search efforts in the region, particularly after an attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch district on May 4, resulting in the death of an officer and injuries to four others. On Wednesday, CCTV footage and photographs of three militants believed to be involved in the attack were released. Among the identified militants are Illiyas, a former Pakistan Army commando, a Pakistani terrorist referred to as Hadoon (or Hadun), and Abu Hamza, a LeT commander known by his code name.