Uttarakhand govt updates SC on forest fire control efforts

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for May 15 regarding the Uttarakhand forest fire tragedy. It has instructed both the Uttarakhand government and petitioners to present their reports to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for examination.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court directed the Uttarakhand government and the petitioners to share their reports with the CEC. This measure aims to facilitate a comprehensive review of the incident. The Uttarakhand administration informed the court about its efforts to contain the forest fires, stating that only 0.1% of the state’s wildlife cover was affected.

In a session presided over by Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, the state government disclosed that there were 398 incidents of forest fires in Uttarakhand since November, all attributed to human causes. The government informed the bench that it had filed 350 criminal charges related to the fires, with 62 individuals identified as suspects. Furthermore, an interim status report was presented during the proceedings. The bench stressed the inadequacy of relying solely on cloud seeding or rain and emphasized the necessity of proactive state measures. The case has been adjourned until May 15 for further deliberation.