Woman in Ahmedabad sues for Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer tikka sandwich

A vegetarian woman in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, utilized a food delivery app to order a Paneer Tikka sandwich from ‘Pick Up Meals by Terra’. However, instead of receiving the expected vegetarian option, she was given a chicken sandwich. The incident occurred on May 3 when the woman, Nirali, placed the order from her office in Ahmedabad’s Science City. Initially unaware of the mix-up, she began eating the sandwich, only realizing after a few bites that the texture was unfamiliar and that it contained chicken instead of paneer.

Nirali, who has never consumed non-vegetarian food, took action against the restaurant for damages. She lodged a complaint with the Deputy Health Officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. As a result, the Food Department imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the establishment. Expressing her dissatisfaction, Nirali deemed the penalty insufficient and announced her intention to pursue the matter further in the consumer court. She intends to seek Rs 50 lakh in compensation, believing that no amount of money can adequately rectify the distress caused by the incident.

The restaurant involved has not yet provided a response to the incident. This occurrence echoes a similar incident from the previous year, where the district consumer dispute redressal forum in Jodhpur penalized online food ordering and delivery platform Zomato and its restaurant partner McDonald’s with a Rs 1 lakh fine for a comparable error.