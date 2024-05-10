AAP becomes first party accused in ED’s corruption case chargesheet on Excise Policy Scam

For the first time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to designate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in a money laundering inquiry related to an alleged scam surrounding Delhi’s liquor policy. This marks the first instance of a national party being implicated in a corruption investigation by any agency.

Additionally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be named as the prime conspirator, or ‘kingpin,’ in the chargesheet. The ED asserts that it has traced a money trail implicating Kejriwal, alleging that Rs 45 crore in bribes paid by the AAP were intended to fund the party’s campaign for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

The chargesheet, to be filed within two months of Kejriwal’s arrest, is anticipated to be the seventh in this ongoing case. Kejriwal, along with several other individuals including AAP’s Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, was apprehended in connection with the alleged liquor policy irregularities, which purportedly facilitated cartelization and favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes. Despite the allegations, AAP has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the policy was scrapped following controversy and subsequent recommendations for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.