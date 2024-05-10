Accused in Vishnupriya murder case convicted; verdict scheduled for May 13

Accused Shyamjith has been found guilty by the Thalassery Additional District Sessions court in the Vishnupriya murder case, with the verdict set to be announced later today. The trial commenced on September 21, 2023, with a total of 73 witnesses presenting their testimonies during the proceedings.

The tragic incident occurred on October 22, 2022, when Shyamjith entered Vishnupriya’s residence and fatally stabbed her after she rejected his love proposal. Vishnupriya was alone at home at the time, as her relatives had departed for the posthumous rites of a family member. Her mother, upon returning home and discovering the gruesome scene, was the first to find Vishnupriya in a pool of blood.

During the investigation, the police recovered incriminating evidence from Shyamjith, including two knives, a hammer, and a blood-stained dress. Additionally, the accused admitted to the crime, and authorities seized two SIM cards and his motorcycle for further examination. Despite his bail plea being denied by the Thalassery District Sessions Court on December 2, 2023, Shyamjith’s trial continued, ultimately leading to today’s verdict announcement.