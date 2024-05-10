Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was launched in India. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes in a single matte black colour option. The device is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon’s website. The company said that the streaming device will go on sale starting May 13. Apart from Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K can also be purchased via the online and offline stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales once it goes on sale.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features 4K Ultra HD content streaming and supports HDR10+. It also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. The Fire TV Stick 4K features a 1.7GHz quad-core processo. It offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. The new Alexa Voice Remote now also features dedicated buttons for apps. Users can find buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Music.

An apps button opens all other installed video streaming apps. The remote comes with voice input powered by Alexa and users can speak what they want to watch and the virtual assistant will show it on the screen. Users can also wirelessly connect their Echo devices to the Fire TV Stick 4K through the Alexa app.

The Fire TV Stick 4K offers access to more than 12,000 apps via Amazon’s Appstore including popular apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema. Users can watch content through all the available apps as long as they have a subscription. They can also enjoy free and ad-supported content on Amazon MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player.