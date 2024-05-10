BBMP clarifies No restrictions on feeding stray dogs in Bengaluru

BBMP’s Ravikumar clarified misconceptions stemming from social media regarding feeding stray dogs in Bangalore, affirming that there are no restrictions within BBMP’s jurisdiction. He stressed the importance of coordination to ensure stray dogs receive sustenance, noting efforts by compassionate individuals and apartment complexes to designate feeding spots.

To provide clarity and streamline the process, BBMP plans to install boards outlining guidelines for feeding strays in identified areas. These measures aim to empower the public in caring for stray animals, fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals.

Furthermore, BBMP has taken steps to enhance disaster management by establishing zone-wise control rooms across Bengaluru, operational around the clock. These control rooms offer citizens a vital resource during emergencies, with specific contact details provided for each zone’s control room.

The contact details for each zone’s control room are as follows:

1. Bommanahalli Zone: 080-25732447, 25735642, 9480685707

2. Dasarahalli Zone: 080-28394909, 9480685709

3. East Zone: 080-22975803, 9480685702

4. Mahadevpur Zone: 080-28512300, 9480685706

5. Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone: 080-28601851, 9480685708

6. South Zone: 9480685704, 8026566362, 8022975703

7. West Zone: 080-23463366, 23561692, 9480685703

8. Yalahanka Zone: 080-23636671, 22975936, 9480685705