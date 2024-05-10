BBMP introduces helpline amidst Bengaluru rainfall

Bengaluru, previously enduring scorching temperatures for months, has encountered incessant rain showers lately, disrupting normalcy across the city. Rainfall has been consistent over the past week, offering relief from the heat but causing chaos due to heavy downpours from Monday to Thursday.

The rainfall led to numerous trees and branches collapsing, blocking roads and causing traffic congestion. Key thoroughfares experienced flooding, including the Okalipura underbridge, Kaveri Junction underbridge, and Mysore Road overbridge. Commuters faced challenges navigating through the flooded streets, exacerbating the already congested traffic situation.

Authorities have responded with precautionary measures, especially in areas prone to incidents like road collapses. The BBMP has been actively clearing fallen trees and branches while setting up a 24-hour helpline center to address public concerns during inclement weather. Citizens are urged to utilize the designated helpline number, 1533, or reach out to zone-wise helpline numbers provided for prompt assistance.

1. Bommanahalli: 080 25732447, 25735642, 9480685707

2. Dasarahalli: 080-28394909, 9480685709

3. East: 080 22975803, 9480685702

4. Mahadevapura: 080 28512300, 9480685706

5. RR Nagar: 080 28601851, 9480685708

6. South: 080 26566362, 22975703, 9480685704

7. West: 080 23463366, 23561692, 9480685703

8. Yelahanka: 080 23636671, 22975936, 9480685705