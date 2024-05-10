BBMP seizes Mantri mall in Bengaluru, suspends trade license over tax non-payment

In a bold move today, BBMP authorities took action against Mantri Mall, sealing its premises and revoking its trade license due to significant tax arrears. This isn’t the first time the mall has faced such repercussions, indicating an intensifying conflict between the corporation and the mall’s management.

Despite prior warnings and closures, Mantri Mall has consistently neglected its tax obligations, accumulating a substantial property tax debt amounting to approximately 50 crore rupees. BBMP officials, equipped with a notice banner, sealed the property, demonstrating a firm stance on tax compliance.

The suspension of the mall’s trade license deals a severe blow to its operations, effectively putting a halt to its commercial activities until further notice. This decisive action underscores BBMP’s determination to uphold tax regulations and ensure financial accountability throughout Bengaluru.