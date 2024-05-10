Bengaluru obtains Rs 1,500 crore World Bank loan for flood prevention and canal repairs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has successfully secured a substantial loan of Rs 1,500 crore from the World Bank. This funding is specifically earmarked for enhancing Bengaluru’s flood mitigation strategies and revitalizing the extensive network of stormwater drains known as Rajakaluves across the city. BBMP’s financial resurgence over the past six years has been remarkable, as it has managed to alleviate significant debts and liberate previously mortgaged buildings. With its financial health on the mend, BBMP is now channeling its efforts towards fortifying infrastructure to combat the recurring issue of flooding in the city.

Utilizing the World Bank loan, BBMP plans to focus primarily on the restoration of 173 kilometers of Rajakaluves, complementing the ongoing efforts that have already rejuvenated over 400 kilometers of these vital water channels. The project extends beyond mere repair, encompassing the beautification of canal banks to create more appealing and functional urban spaces. Additionally, the loan will support various critical endeavors, including lake renovations, desilting projects, drainage enhancements, and initiatives to prevent sewage contamination of water bodies. These comprehensive measures align with the broader strategy to effectively manage Bengaluru’s persistent flooding challenges.