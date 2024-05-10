BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: German luxury car maker, BMW has launched the limited-edition 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro in India. The new car is priced at Rs. 62.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). This limited edition model is locally assembled at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Chennai.

It is available exclusively in the 330Li petrol variant. The M Sport Pro Edition is offered in four metallic color options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. The interior features exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition features a bold blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and dark-tinted M Lights Shadowline headlamps. It also has illuminated door sill plates and ambient lighting, which includes illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats.

The M Sport Pro Edition comes with the BMW Curbed Display, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D Navigation, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. The Control Display, measuring 14.9 inches, offers intuitive access to various functions. Including Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also the Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, which features 16 speakers.

The new car is powered by 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, delivering 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, it propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. Driving dynamics are further enhanced with three selectable driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.