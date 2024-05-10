Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail until June 1 in liquor excise policy case

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 in connection with a money laundering case related to the scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Kejriwal, currently detained at Delhi’s Tihar Jail since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), may be released today, with orders to surrender by June 2.

The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued the verdict after a brief hearing on Kejriwal’s plea for interim bail, which aimed to facilitate his participation in campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Despite Kejriwal’s lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, requesting temporary release until June 5, the court declined, affirming that he must surrender on June 2 as directed.

Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21 led to his current judicial custody at Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court, after reserving its verdict on interim bail on May 7, has now provided relief to Kejriwal, aligning with the upcoming polling in Delhi scheduled for the sixth phase of general elections on May 25, where AAP is contesting four seats and Congress three.