High-temperature alert in 8 districts; Check the districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for high temperatures across several districts of Kerala today. A yellow alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts. The mercury is expected to soar to 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and Palakkad, 38 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, and 37 degrees Celsius in several other districts.

According to IMD forecasts, temperatures may reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in Kozhikode and Kannur, and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts today. The hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail, except in hilly areas, due to the combination of high temperatures and humid air. The warning advises residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related health issues.

In addition to the high temperatures, there is also a possibility of rain in eight districts of the state within the next three hours. The IMD has forecasted isolated rainfall in Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts today, providing a slight relief from the scorching heat in some areas.