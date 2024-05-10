Huawei unveils new true wireless earphones: Details

Mumbai: Huawei FreeBuds 6i were unveiled at a launch event in Dubai. The true wireless earphones are listed in three colours – Black, Purple, and White. The company has not yet confirmed the price and availability details of the earphones. According to the official listings, they are expected to go on sale in select Middle East, and Asian markets later this year.

Huawei FreeBuds 6i are equipped with 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers and a three-mic system. They come with an Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0 which is said to help monitor and filter out distracting environmental noises.

The earphones feature easy touch controls to help users regulate their listening experience. They can press and hold the upper stem of the Huawei FreeBuds 6i earphones to switch between ANC modes. Users can swipe up or down the stem to increase or decrease volume. They can double-tap to play and pause music or to answer and end a call. A triple tap command on the earphones will change the music to the next track.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India: Price, Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 6i charging case packs a 510mAh battery, while each earbud has a 55mAh battery. The case comes with a USB Type-C port and the earphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 35 hours with the charging case without ANC. With ANC enabled, they are said to offer up to 20 hours of total playback time. The Huawei FreeBuds 6i also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support dual-device connectivity as well.