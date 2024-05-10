India concludes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives

India has officially completed the withdrawal of its military personnel from Maldives ahead of the May 10 deadline, announcing the successful return of troops. In their place, India has deployed “competent” individuals to manage Indian assets and operate essential helicopters and aircraft crucial for medical evacuation and relief efforts in Maldives. This transition includes technical staff overseeing the operation of two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft.

Maldives’ Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, made a significant visit to India on the same day, engaging in bilateral discussions with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The talks aimed at comprehensively reviewing the relationship between the two countries across various dimensions. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity in shaping the ties between India and Maldives, underscoring their status as close neighbors.

During the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted India’s extensive support for Maldives, ranging from development assistance to infrastructure projects, social initiatives, and medical evacuation and health facilities. He stressed the value of close partnerships with neighbors, particularly in times of global uncertainty, citing examples from the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and economic challenges.