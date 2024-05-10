India, France prepare for 7th ‘Shakti’ joint military exercise

The 7th iteration of the “Shakti” joint military exercise between India and France is scheduled to kick off on May 13 at the Umroi-based joint training node situated in Meghalaya. The exercise, spanning 14 days, will see participation from 90 personnel of the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment, joined by members from various other arms and services. Correspondingly, an equivalent number of troops from France, belonging to the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE), will also take part.

Observers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be present to oversee the drill. “Exercise Shakti,” held biennially, rotates between India and France, with the previous edition held in France in November 2021. The primary aim of this exercise, conducted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, is to enhance the capacity of both nations to conduct multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional setting. Troops will engage in operations across semi-urban and mountainous terrains, refining their skills in diverse environments.

The joint training aims to achieve objectives like enhancing physical fitness, refining operational drills at a tactical level, and fostering mutual learning. Additionally, it seeks to promote inter-operability, camaraderie, and cooperation between the armed forces of both nations, thereby bolstering bilateral defense ties and strengthening diplomatic relations.