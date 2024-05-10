Indian Railways cancels, short-terminates several trains for 2 days: Full list

Mumbai: Indian Railways has regulated the operation of several trains over Central Railway’s Mumbai Division for two days. The zonal railway has announced special traffic and power blocks on May 10-11 (Fri/Sat Night) and May 11-12 (Sat/Sun Night) for the dismantling of portals in connection with the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

‘Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate special traffic and power blocks on 2 days for dismantling of portals in connection with preparatory works in connection with CSMT Platform Extension work,’ the zonal railway said in a statement.

The national transporter has requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Duration of Blocks: 12:30 am to 04:30 am (4 hours each on both days)

Date of Block and Section:

Block on 10/11.05.2024 (Fri/Sat Night) for dismantling of portals over yard lines

Section:

UP and DOWN Fast Lines between Byculla and CSMT Mumbai stations (excluding Byculla and including CSMT station).

The following trains will be short-terminated at Dadar station.on 10/11.05.2024 (Friday/Saturday Night)

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail

Following suburban trains will be cancelled on 10/11.05.2024

Local for Kalyan departing CSMT at 21.54 hrs and Local for CSMT departing Kalyan at 23.05 hrs

Date of Block and Section:

Block on 11/12.05.2024 (Sat/Sun Night) for dismantling of portals over suburban lines

Section:

UP and DOWN Fast Lines between Byculla and CSMT Mumbai stations (excluding Byculla and including CSMT station).

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Vadala Road and CSMT Mumbai stations (excluding Vadala Road and including CSMT station).

The following trains will be short-terminated at Dadar station on 11/12.05.2024 (Sat/Sun Night)

12870 Howrah-CSMT Superfast Express

01080 Mau-CSMT Special

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express

11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express

02140 Nagpur-CSMT Superfast Special

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail

Working on suburban trains during the block period:

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT Mumbai stations on MAIN Line & between Vadala Road and CSMT Mumbai stations on the HARBOUR Line during the block period.

First and Last local before and after the block

ON MAIN LINE

Last local before the block from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line N 1 CSMT Dep 00:14 hrs Kasara Arr 03:00 hrs

First local after the block from CSMT on DOWN SLOW Line S 3 CSMT Dep 04:47 hrs Karjat Arr 06:07 hrs

Last local before the block for CSMT on UP SLOW Line S 52 Kalyan Dep 22:34 hrs CSMT Arr 00:06 hrs

First local after the block for CSMT on UP SLOW Line T 2 Thane Dep 04:00 hrs CSMT Arr 04:56 hrs

ON HARBOUR LINE

Last local before the block from CSMT on DOWN HARBOUR Line PL 1 CSMT Dep 00:13 hrs Panvel Arr 01:33 hrs

First local after the block from CSMT on DOWN HARBOUR Line PL 9 CSMT Dep 04:52 hrs Panvel Arr 06:12 hrs

Last local before the block for CSMT on UP HARBOUR Line PL 194 Panvel Dep 22:46 hrs CSMT Arr 00:05 hrs

First local after the block for CSMT on UP HARBOUR Line B 2 Bandra Dep 04:17 hrs CSMT Arr 04:48 hrs