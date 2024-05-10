Indian sailors freed from ship seized by Iran with Israeli links

In a significant diplomatic development, five Indian sailors who were held on an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Iran have been released and departed from the country, the Indian embassy confirmed on Thursday. The embassy praised the Iranian authorities for their close collaboration with the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Bandar Abbas throughout the process.

The Israeli-linked cargo ship, MSC Aries, was captured by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on April 13 in the Strait of Hormuz, with 17 Indian nationals among its crew. One of the sailors was previously released and returned to India on April 18. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the safe return of one crew member and stated that the remaining crew members would be released once their contractual obligations are fulfilled.

Furthermore, Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, clarified that the Indian nationals aboard the MSC Aries are not being detained and are free to leave. This development marks a positive step in resolving the situation and ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian sailors involved.