IRCTC to operate Bharat Gaurav train to Varanasi from this city: Details

Chennai: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a Bharat Gaurav train to Varanasi from Tirunelveli. The tour package is named ‘Punya Thirtha Yathirai’. The train will start from Tirunelveli to Gaya, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi via Tambaram and Chennai Egmore. The journey will start on June 6.

The train will have halts at Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Trichy, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tirupadripulyur, Villupuram, Chengalpet, Tambaram – Chennai Egmore and Katpadi.

The package will cost Rs 18,850 per person for sleeper class travel spanning eight nights. The trip includes accommodation in non-AC hotels and non- AC transfers.

Indian Railways introduced the concept of operating tourist trains on theme based circuits under the banner of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains. The journeys undertaken on these trains are offered in the form of tour packages wherein services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journey and allied onboard services.