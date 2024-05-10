JioCinema’s crime-thriller series Murder In Mahim leaked on torrent sites

Within hours of its premiere on May 10, the crime-thriller series “Murder In Mahim,” featuring renowned actors Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, has been subjected to piracy. The eight-episode series, directed by Raj Acharya and also starring Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rajesh Khattar, and Shivaji Satam, has been leaked on several websites, allowing viewers to download it for free.

“Murder In Mahim” is based on Jerry Pinto’s acclaimed crime-thriller novel and delves into themes of murder, social drama, and issues within the LGBTQIA+ community, exploring topics such as homosexuality, greed, and hidden ambitions. The storyline follows Inspector Jende (played by Vijay) and journalist Peter (played by Ashutosh) as they team up to investigate a brutal murder at Mumbai’s Mahim railway station, known for its involvement in homosexual prostitution. Despite its release on JioCinema, the series quickly became available for unauthorized download in high definition on various platforms, prompting concerns over intellectual property rights and digital piracy.