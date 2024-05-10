Kannur Airport loses Rs 5 crores in two days due to Air India Express strike

Kannur Airport suffered a substantial financial setback as a result of the Air India Express strike, with losses exceeding Rs 5 crores over a two-day period. Around 4000 individuals felt the impact of the disruption, facing disruptions to their travel arrangements. The strike at Tata-owned Air India Express concluded on Thursday evening following a tense five-hour standoff between the union and management. Management eventually relented, agreeing to consider the workers’ demands and reinstating 25 crew members who had been terminated for calling in sick.

Air India Express extended its flight cancellations from Kannur, affecting routes to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on Thursday. This included the sudden cancellation of the 4:20 pm Sharjah flight. Four flights had been canceled from Kannur thus far, including two morning departures from the previous day, along with the suspension of flights to Muscat and Dammam on Wednesday.

The strike originated from a protest against purported mismanagement within the airline, with a faction of cabin crew members reporting sick from Tuesday night onwards. This led to the cancellation of over 170 flights, impacting thousands of passengers across various airports. The strike concluded and termination letters were rescinded following a conciliation meeting between representatives of the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) and management at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) on Thursday.