Know how to change the screen refresh rate on gaming laptops

Mumbai: The prominent feature of gaming laptops is their higher refresh rate displays. Most gaming laptops boast screens with at least a 120Hz refresh rate, while some high-end models even offer up to a 360Hz refresh rate.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to select between various refresh rates on a gaming laptops:

Adjusting the screen refresh rate on a gaming laptop running Windows 11 OS requries just a few simple steps.

Right-click on the home screen and select ‘Display settings’.

Scroll down on the display settings menu and select the ‘advanced display option’.

Click on the ‘Choose a refresh rate’ option and select one from the drop-down menu.

If your laptop has a higher refresh rate (depending on the model), you should see at least two options.

In this case, there are three options 60Hz, 75Hz, and 144Hz, third being the smoothest.

Once the new refresh rate option is selected, the screen might go black for a second, and then, select the ‘keep changes’ option.

There is also a second way of changing the refresh rate on a Windows laptop within the ‘Display settings’ menu:

From the ‘Display settings’ menu, click on ‘Display adapter properties for display 1’.

From the next menu, select the monitor option and click on the screen refresh rate, which offers more options.

In this example, it offers nine different screen refresh rate options, starting from 24Hz to going up to 144Hz for a more granular refresh rate control.