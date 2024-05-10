Know how to disable HDR video playback on Instagram

Mumbai: Instagram has recently introduced HDR (High Dynamic Range) video playback. Now, users can play videos in HDR mode. But, this can sometimes cause a sudden increase in screen brightness when watching videos on the app. The sudden increase in the screen brightness can hurt the eyes.

If you are an Android smartphone user, there is no way to disable HDR playback on Instagram, at least as of now. However, the feature can be turned off on iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 and the newer models support HDR video playback on Instagram. These devices can also shoot HDR videos in Dolby Vision format and can be uploaded to Instagram. All the iPhones that have an OLED screen are capable of HDR video playback on Instagram.

Here is how to turn it off:

Go to your profile on Instagram.

Tap on the hamburger menu located on the top right corner.

Select ‘Your Account’ or ‘Settings.’

Choose ‘Media Quality’ from the options.

Toggle the ‘Disable HDR video playback’ option to turn it on

List of iPhones that support HDR video playback on Instagram:

iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max)

iPhone 13 series (13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

iPhone 14 series (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max)

iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max)