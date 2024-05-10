LS elections 2024 Voters offered complimentary Rapido rides from polling stations

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has collaborated with a bike taxi company to offer complimentary rides to eligible voters from polling stations to their homes on election day. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, this initiative aims to address transportation challenges and encourage voter participation, as per a statement from the Delhi CEO’s office.

Under the partnership with Rapido, eligible voters in Delhi will have access to free transportation from polling booths to their residences on election day. Voters can utilize the Rapido app to schedule and avail themselves of a complimentary bike ride after casting their votes, with a dedicated rider ensuring safe transport home.

P. Krishnamurthy, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer, expressed the hope that providing free bike rides on polling day would enhance the voting experience and motivate citizens to participate in the democratic process. With eight million bike drivers and 80 lakh subscribers in Delhi, Rapido will facilitate access to specific polling booths across the city, as stated in the announcement.