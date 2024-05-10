Maruti Suzuki launches fourth-generation Swift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth-generation Swift in India. The car is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift comes with a sleek design, added features, enhanced safety measures, and a more fuel-efficient 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

Interested buyers can pre-book the Swift at any Maruti Suzuki dealership nationwide, at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The company has already bagged 10,000 orders, with an additional 30,000 units slated for export.

The new Swift features noticeable changes such as a redesigned front bumper, a revamped radiator grille, reshaped headlights and fog lights, conventional rear door handles, new alloy wheel designs, and updated tail-lamps with a C-shaped pattern. The vehicle is offered in nine exterior color options, including dual-tone paints, and introduces two new blue and red colors. Maruti also presents Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser accessory packages for the Swift.

The cabin of the new Swift features a larger 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, new fabric upholstery, restyled air-con vents, updated HVAC switchgear, and a modified analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital MID. Even the base model Swift LXI comes with decent features, including standard safety equipment like six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ESC. Hill start assist is available only with automatic variants.

Under the hood, the 2024 Swift gets a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z Series petrol engine that is tuned to develop 80bhp and 112Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from five variants, namely LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+.