Mother’s Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, and significance

Mother’s Day is a global celebration that honours mothers and motherly figures. The day is observed to recognize the sacrifices and invaluable contributions mothers make to their families and society.

International Mother’s Day doesn’t have any fixed date and is usually observed on the second Sunday of May each year, with no fixed date. This year, in 2024, it will be celebrated on May 12, Sunday.

The modern Mother’s Day holiday was founded by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century, inspired by her own mother’s dedication to humanitarian work. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in the US, which was later adopted by other countries. This date was chosen to align with the tradition of celebrating mothers and motherhood during spring festivals, which has roots in ancient Greek and Roman cultures.

The theme of Mother’s Day remains consistent across the years – it’s a day to express gratitude and affection towards mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and all maternal figures. Mother’s Day holds profound significance as it provides an opportunity for people to express their appreciation for the immeasurable influence and sacrifices made by mothers.