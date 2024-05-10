Mother’s Day 2024: Simple lifestyle tips for working moms

Mother’s Day is a global celebration that honours mothers and motherly figures. The day is observed to recognize the sacrifices and invaluable contributions mothers make to their families and society.

International Mother’s Day doesn’t have any fixed date and is usually observed on the second Sunday of May each year, with no fixed date. This year, in 2024, it will be celebrated on May 12, Sunday.

Here are 8 tips to help working mothers lead healthier, happier lives:

1. Prioritise Self-Care

It is crucial for working mothers to carve out time for self-care. Whether it’s practising mindfulness, indulging in a hobby, or simply taking a few moments to unwind, prioritising self-care is essential for maintaining mental and emotional well-being.’

2. Incorporate Physical Activity into Daily Routine

Small bursts of physical activity can make a significant difference. Whether it’s taking a brisk walk during lunch breaks, doing quick home workouts, or engaging in family-friendly activities like cycling or swimming, incorporating movement into daily routines can boost energy levels and reduce stress.

3. Plan Nutritious Meals Ahead of Time

By dedicating some time each week to plan and prepare nutritious meals and snacks, working mothers can ensure they have healthy options readily available.

4. Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Proper hydration is essential for overall health and well-being. Keep a reusable water bottle handy and sip water throughout the day to stay hydrated and energised. Adding slices of fruit or herbs like mint or cucumber can enhance the flavor and make hydration more enjoyable.

Also Read: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched in India: Price, Features

5. Practise Mindful Eating

Practise mindful eating by paying attention to hunger and fullness cues, savouring each bite, and choosing nutrient-dense foods that nourish the body and mind.

6. Get Sufficient Quality Sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. Prioritize quality sleep by establishing a relaxing bedtime routine, creating a comfortable sleep environment, and aiming for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

7. Seek Support and Delegate Responsibilities

Whether it’s enlisting the support of a partner, family member, or trusted caregiver, sharing the load can alleviate stress and create more time for self-care and relaxation.

8. Set Realistic Goals and Boundaries

Encourage working mothers to set realistic goals and boundaries to prevent burnout and maintain work-life balance.