Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ true wireless earphones launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have been launched in India. The true wireless earphones were unveiled in Europe in April. The Moto Buds are priced in India at Rs. 4,999 and customers can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. These earphones are currently offered in three Pantone-curated colours – Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue.

The Moto Buds+ are listed in the country at Rs. 9,999. ICICI Bank credit card users can get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount at the time of purchase. They come in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways. Both earphones are available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

The Moto Buds are equipped with single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, while the Moto Buds+ come with dual dynamic drivers that include a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The Buds support up to 50dB ANC and the Moto Buds+ offer up to 46dB ANC. The earphones have three preset modes of noise cancellation – Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation.

Alongside the “Sound by Bose” tag, the higher-end Moto Buds+ also offer Dolby Head Tracking feature that helps adjust audio based on head movements. They also come with Dolby Atmos support. Both Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have Hi-Res Audio certifications. They sport triple mic systems with integrated environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are compatible with the Moto Buds application that lets users customise touch functions as well as sound experience with the equaliser. Currently, the application is only available on Play Store for Android devices.

The Moto Buds are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours, whereas the Moto Buds+ are said to offer 38 hours. With ANC off, the Moto Buds are said to offer up to nine hours of playback, while the Buds+ are claimed to provide up to eight hours of runtime. With 10 minutes of Quick Charge, the Moto Buds can run for up to two hours, while the Plus model are said to offer up to three hours of playback time. Both earphone charging cases support USB Type-C charging, whereas the Moto Buds+ case also supports wireless charging.

The charging cases of Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ offer IPX4 ratings for splash resistance. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.