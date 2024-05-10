Police question conductor regarding missing memory card

Thampanoor police are currently interrogating KSRTC conductor Subin in connection with the dispute between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and a KSRTC driver, Yadu. The focus of the interrogation is the missing CCTV memory card from the bus, which captured the altercation and the driver’s traffic violations. Subin works as the conductor on the bus driven by Yadu, and the police are investigating his potential involvement in the disappearance of the memory card.

Additionally, a case has been registered against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband, MLA Sachin Dev, following the incident involving the KSRTC driver. The FIR contains serious allegations against both individuals, accusing them of exerting influence to destroy the bus’s CCTV memory card and MLA Sachin Dev of trespassing onto the bus and using abusive language.

The confrontation on April 27 involved Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband MLA Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadu. Allegations were made that the couple accused the driver of inappropriate behavior, while the driver asserted that they harassed him, disrupting his official duties. Notably, the memory card from the bus’s Digital Video Recorder (DVR) went missing shortly after the incident, leading to further investigation by the authorities.