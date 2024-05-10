Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones launched: Details

Mumbai: Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones were unveiled in the US and European markets. The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) and EUR 199.90 (roughly Rs. 17,900) in the US and European markets, respectively. The earphones are offered in black and white colour options.

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones are equipped with 7mm dynamic TrueResponse transducers. The earphones were designed in collaboration with Sonova, a hearing aid manufacturer.

The earphones also come with ANC and transparency modes which can be controlled via tap gestures on the earbuds. The Accentum True Wireless earphones are compatible with the Sennheiser Smart Control app that is available for iOS and Android devices. The app can be used to control noise cancellation modes and customise sound using equaliser. It also comes with a Sound Check feature which is a guided preset creator.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours along with the charging case. A 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 1 hour of playback time. The charging case features a USB Type-C port as well as Qi wireless charging.