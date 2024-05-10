Stock Market: Indian equity indices end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended marginally higher on Friday, April 10. BSE Sensex opened marginally higher at 72,475.45, climbed to an intraday high of 72,946.54. At close, BSE Sensex was up 260.30 points, or 0.36%, at 72,664.47. NSE 50 had also opened higher at 21,990.95, touched an intraday high of 22,131.30. At close, NSE Nifty was up 97.70 points, or 0.44%, at 22,055.20.

9 out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex ended lower. 12 out of the 50 stocks on the NSE Nifty ended lower. The overall breadth too was positive, with nearly 2,200 stocks advancing as against 1,600 declining shares on the BSE.

Top gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, ITC, Power Grid Corp., BPCL,Hero MotoCorp, and Eicher Motors. Top losers were TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Cipla, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Also Read: Realme launches GT Neo 6: Details

The broader market also ended in the green, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.80%, and the BSE MidCap gaining 0.81% at close. Barring IT, Realty, PSU Bank, and Bank, all other sectoral indices ended the day in the green. The Metal, Oil & Gas, FMCG, and Auto indices were the top gainers for the day.