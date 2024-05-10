Supreme Court announces verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 21 days in connection with the excise policy case. The apex court has asked Delhi CM to surrender on June 2.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhv, who is representing Arvind Kejriwal requested the Supreme Court to grant him interim bail until the declaration of results on June 4. The apex court rejected this request. On Tuesday, the apex court had said that if Kejriwal was granted interim bail, it did not want him to perform official duties.

A bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that the Enforcement Directoratehad registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in August 2022, but Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in March. ‘For about one and half years he was there… The arrest could have been made afterward or before. 21 days here or there should not make any difference,’ said Justice Khanna.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. He is currently lodged in jail number 2 in the Tihar prison complex.