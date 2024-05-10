Thiruvananthapuram court orders probe into Jesna’s disappearance

Thiruvananthapuram’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has directed a fresh probe into the case of Jesna, a college student who went missing five years ago. The court acted upon a plea filed by her father, James Joseph, who presented additional evidence, including photographs, in a sealed envelope during yesterday’s hearing.

Jesna, a second-year B.Com. student at St. Dominic College, disappeared from her home in Pathanamthitta in March 2018. CCTV footage showed her leaving for Erumeli from her relative’s house in Mundakkayam, but she never returned. Despite extensive investigations and the collection of over 200,000 phone numbers, the authorities found no conclusive evidence, and the case remained shrouded in mystery.

Initial suspicions pointed towards Jesna’s family and acquaintances, and the investigation delved into various angles, including murder, suicide, elopement, and potential connections to international terrorism. Sightings of Jesna in different locations prompted investigators to search areas such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kodagu. Intensive scrutiny and questioning of family members, including James Joseph, characterized the early stages of the probe.