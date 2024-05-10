Two suspects flee police custody in Kerala

Two individuals have managed to escape from police custody in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The incidents occurred separately, with one suspect fleeing from a hospital and the other from a police station. Binoy, residing in Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended in connection with an assault case and absconded from the hospital on May 8. Meanwhile, Mithun, a resident of Neyyattinkara and a murder case suspect, fled from Parassala station on Monday.

Binoy had been arrested by the police for his involvement in assaulting a young man in Karikonnam. While receiving treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation, Binoy managed to evade custody. Despite being under the supervision of four policemen, he escaped while being escorted to the restroom on Wednesday night.

On the other hand, Mithun was taken into custody regarding an attempted murder case in Neyyattinkara. During the course of the investigation, Mithun absconded and attempted suicide by consuming poison. Following this, he was admitted to Neyyattinkara General Hospital for medical treatment. However, police intervention led to his reapprehension at the hospital. Mithun allegedly claimed that a lawyer had advised him to ingest poison, according to police statements.