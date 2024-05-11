AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal greeted warmly by family after receiving interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister, returned home on May 10 following a Supreme Court decision granting him temporary release until June 1. He had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Excise Policy Case. Exiting Tihar Jail around 7 pm, Kejriwal was greeted by a large gathering of Aam Aadmi Party supporters who had gathered to welcome him.

Upon his arrival home, Kejriwal was warmly embraced by AAP MP Sanjay Singh. He was met with traditional gestures of welcome from his family, including aarti and flower garlands. His parents and wife expressed their joy at his return, with his mother waiting at the entrance with a garland and his father embracing him warmly.

The scenes outside Kejriwal’s residence depicted a jubilant atmosphere as people eagerly awaited his return. Party workers celebrated his release with fireworks, highlighting the significance of his freedom to both the AAP and the broader political landscape. Kejriwal, addressing his supporters after his release, expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and millions of well-wishers for their support during his time in custody, promising to continue his efforts.