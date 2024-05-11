Afghanistan flash floods claim over 200 lives in a day

Flash floods wreaked havoc in northern Afghanistan, claiming the lives of over 200 people in Baghlan province within a single day, as reported by the United Nations. The catastrophic flooding, triggered by heavy rains on Friday, led to the destruction or damage of thousands of homes, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the region, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

In Baghlani Jadid district, more than 1,500 homes were affected, with the death toll surpassing 100, according to an emergency response lead from the IOM, citing data from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority. Despite Taliban government officials reporting 62 fatalities due to severe flooding by Friday night, the toll continues to rise as rescue and recovery efforts unfold.

The devastating impact of the flash floods extended beyond Baghlan province, with reports of 20 deaths in northern Takhar province on Saturday and significant damage in northeastern Badakhshan, central Ghor, and western Herat provinces. Emergency personnel have been deployed to the affected areas to assist those injured or stranded, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, a nation already grappling with ongoing conflict and economic challenges exacerbated by climate change.