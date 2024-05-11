Apple reportedly nears agreement with OpenAI

Apple is reportedly in advanced discussions with OpenAI to integrate its AI technology, including ChatGPT features, into the iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Michael Gurman, sources familiar with the matter revealed that Apple is nearing a formal agreement with OpenAI. If finalized, these features are expected to be introduced in iOS 18, enhancing the iPhone’s capabilities with generative AI and Siri functionalities.

The potential collaboration between Apple and OpenAI coincides with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s upcoming announcement regarding an upgrade to ChatGPT, scheduled for May 13. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is working on a virtual voice assistant akin to Siri, indicating a convergence of interests between the two tech giants. Meanwhile, discussions between Apple and Google regarding the integration of Google’s Gemini AI into iPhones are ongoing, as Google prepares to unveil its new Android 15 OS with AI enhancements at the Google I/O event on May 14.

The reported developments underscore the increasing emphasis on AI technology in mobile devices and virtual assistants, as companies seek to enhance user experiences and functionality. With Apple potentially leveraging OpenAI’s expertise, iOS 18 could introduce significant advancements in AI-driven features, providing users with more sophisticated interactions and capabilities on their iPhones. Additionally, the ongoing negotiations between Apple and Google highlight the competitive landscape as major players strive to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their respective ecosystems.