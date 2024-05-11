Arvind Kejriwal begins campaign today: To visit Hanuman Temple, hold roadshow

Arvind Kejriwal, fresh out of Tihar prison, intends to visit the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Delhi, expressing gratitude to Lord Hanuman for his temporary bail after a 50-day judicial detention. Following this, he plans to hold a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi on Saturday, May 11. Later in the day, he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi.

Granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy fraud, Kejriwal is set to surrender and return to prison on June 2. AAP leaders believe this temporary relief will significantly impact both AAP and the INDIA bloc’s campaigns as the Lok Sabha polls enter crucial phases.

As Kejriwal emerged from prison, AAP activists and supporters jubilantly chanted slogans like ‘Jail Ke Tale Toot Gaye, Kejriwalji Chhoot Gaye’. Asserting his stance against dictatorship, Kejriwal emphasized the need for unity among the country’s 140 crore citizens to combat it effectively.