Arvind Kejriwal visits Hanuman temple in Delhi after release from Tihar jail

After being granted interim bail, Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, central Delhi, on Saturday. This spiritual visit followed Kejriwal’s release from Tihar jail on bail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, along with other party members, including Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, paid homage at the historic temple. Kejriwal’s visit to the temple was a gesture of gratitude to Lord Hanuman after his release from judicial custody.

Upon his release from Tihar Jail, Kejriwal expressed his thanks to Lord Hanuman and called for public support in his “struggle against dictatorship.” Later, he is scheduled to hold a press conference at the AAP office and conduct two roadshows in the south and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.