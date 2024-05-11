BSF fires at Pakistani drone near J-K’s Samba along IB

BSF personnel took action on Friday night by firing at a Pakistani drone spotted near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. According to officials, troops from the Border Security Force (BSF) observed the drone’s movement originating from the Pakistan side late in the night and responded by firing nearly two dozen rounds.

Despite the gunfire, the drone managed to retreat back to the Pakistani side, as reported by officials on Saturday. To ensure the safety and security of the border outpost area, a thorough search operation was initiated in Narayanpur, located in the Ramgarh sector, on Saturday morning. The objective of the operation is to sanitize the area and prevent any potential risk posed by the drone, including the possibility of it carrying weapons or narcotics.

The incident highlights the ongoing vigilance and proactive measures taken by the BSF to safeguard the International Border amidst concerns regarding unauthorized aerial activities. The search operation underscores the commitment of security forces to maintain the integrity and security of border regions, ensuring the safety of residents in the vicinity.