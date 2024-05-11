India to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at 77th Cannes Film Festival

India is gearing up to host a ‘Bharat Parv’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, aimed at showcasing the country’s diverse creative opportunities. This initiative will bring together prominent dignitaries and delegates from around the globe to explore India’s creative economy. For the first time, India will present a dedicated ‘Bharat Parv’ at Cannes, offering a platform for engagement with renowned film celebrities, filmmakers, and industry stakeholders to highlight India’s rich pool of creative talent.

The delegation representing central and state governments, along with industry members, will participate in significant initiatives at the Marche du Films, showcasing India’s creative offerings. This includes the unveiling of the official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20 to 28. Additionally, the release of the ‘Save the Date’ for the inaugural edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will also be announced at the event.

The Bharat Pavilion, situated at the Cannes Film Festival, will serve as a hub for Indian film industry activities. Organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the pavilion will feature various engagements and interactions. Furthermore, Indian cinema will be prominently featured at the festival, with films like “All We Imagine As Light” by Payal Kapadia and “Santosh” by Sandhya Suri representing Indian talent on the international stage. Additionally, veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s classic “Manthan” will be screened in the Cannes Classics section, underscoring India’s cinematic legacy at the prestigious event.