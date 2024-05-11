Kempegowda airport terminal-2 faces leakage concerns

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru faced a challenging situation during heavy rains on Thursday night, with Terminal 2 experiencing leakages. Rainwater seeped through the ceiling, particularly in the baggage claim area, causing inconvenience for passengers and airport staff alike. This unexpected development disrupted normal operations and led to the diversion of more than 18 flights to alternate airports due to impaired visibility on the runway.

Passengers expressed their frustration on social media platforms, sharing their experiences of the difficulties encountered at the airport during the rainstorm. While the rainfall brought relief to residents from the summer heat, Terminal 2 of KIA struggled with leakage issues, impacting approximately 17 redirected flights to Chennai. Videos circulating online depicted rainwater infiltrating the terminal’s ceilings, known for their unique ‘garden-like’ ambiance.

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, addressed the situation in a statement, acknowledging the heavy downpour on the evening of May 9, 2024. The statement assured passengers that airport teams promptly responded to mitigate the impact and restore normal operations. However, the inclement weather conditions resulted in flight diversions, with several domestic and international flights bound for Bengaluru redirected to Chennai, exacerbating disruptions caused by persistent rainfall.