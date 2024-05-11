Madikeri SIM distributor arrested for assisting online fraudsters

Kerala Police recently arrested Abdul Roshan, a Madikeri-based SIM card distributor, for allegedly aiding online fraudsters by providing replacement SIM cards. The arrest came after an extensive investigation linking him to a large-scale internet scam that defrauded a Kerala resident of over ?1 crore. Roshan, formerly associated with Airtel and later with Jio, came under scrutiny during the probe, leading to his apprehension.

During the police operation, authorities discovered a cache of 150 Chinese-made mobile phones, thousands of SIM cards, and six biometric scanners at Roshan’s residence. These findings indicated a well-coordinated operation supplying essential tools to criminals for perpetrating fraud. Roshan’s role allegedly involved distributing replacement SIMs of legitimate customers to fraudsters, enabling them to circumvent security measures and access victims’ personal and financial information.

The investigation, triggered by complaints from victims of online scams, exposed Roshan’s pivotal role as a supplier in the illegal network. The swift action by Kerala Police underscores the challenges in combating cybercrime and emphasizes the importance of maintaining digital security. As authorities continue their probe, they urge the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious online activities. Roshan’s arrest is considered a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against digital fraud in India.