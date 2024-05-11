POCSO accused granted bail discovered dead under mysterious circumstances

Mysterious circumstances surround the discovery of Satya’s lifeless body in Bengaluru last Friday morning. Satya, a young man who was recently released on bail after being accused under the POCSO Act, was found dead under the stairs of a building on Mission Road. His death has sparked concerns among locals and authorities alike regarding the circumstances leading to his demise.

Satya, known for his odd jobs and well-liked among the youth in his neighbourhood, faced a tragic turn in life when he was accused of a crime under the POCSO Act following a complaint by the family of a minor last year. After being arrested and spending time in judicial custody, Satya was granted bail just a month ago.

However, following his release, tensions reportedly escalated between Satya and the minor’s family due to his attempts to reconnect with the minor. Allegations of confrontations between Satya and the family members emerged, raising questions about the events leading to his death. Satya’s parents suspect foul play by members of the minor’s family, prompting the registration of a case at the Sampangiramanagar police station and the initiation of investigations into the circumstances surrounding his demise. Officials are actively pursuing leads to uncover the truth behind Satya’s death, which they have described as unusual, and the police have moved his body to the hospital for further examination.