Rishabh Pant suspended for DC vs RCB match, fined Rs 30 lakh for Code of Conduct breach

Delhi Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant will miss the upcoming crucial match against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being handed a one-match suspension due to his team’s slow over-rate, marking the third such instance this IPL 2024 season. In addition to the suspension, Pant has been fined Rs 30 lakh for breaching the Code of Conduct during DC’s recent victory over Rajasthan Royals on May 7. The delay occurred as DC lagged behind schedule by 10 minutes at the beginning of the final over in that encounter.

According to an IPL statement, Pant’s suspension and fine were a result of his team’s slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This incident marked the Capitals’ third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate offences. As a consequence, Pant was fined Rs 30 lakh and suspended for one match, while all other DC players were also penalised.

Despite DC’s appeal challenging the ruling of the match referee, the decision was upheld by the BCCI Ombudsman following a virtual hearing. The Ombudsman affirmed that the decision of the match referee remains final and binding, as per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct. With both teams aiming to keep their playoff aspirations alive, fifth-placed DC and seventh-placed RCB will clash in Bengaluru on Sunday.