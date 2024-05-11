Second victim accuses Prajwal Revanna of rape, records statement in court

Another individual has stepped forward in the controversy involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, alleging multiple instances of sexual assault by the politician. The victim, employed at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipur, provided an official statement on Friday, recorded under CrPC 164 before a court judge. This revelation follows the initiation of a rape case against Revanna by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, prompted by the initial complaint filed by the victim.

The new development compounds the legal woes for the Revanna family, especially as MP’s father and former minister HD Revanna faces imprisonment on charges of abducting the same victim. The victim’s court appearance contradicts earlier criticisms from JDS leaders, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who accused the SIT of mishandling the case by delaying the victim’s testimony.

Additionally, the ongoing investigation has involved the SIT recording statements from two family members of the victim, who are considered witnesses in the kidnapping case linked to HD Revanna. This recent testimony is anticipated to exacerbate the legal challenges confronting the former minister and his associates.