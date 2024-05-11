Shocking! Child dies in Pilibhit after eating Maggi; 6 others hospitalized

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district as a young boy lost his life after consuming Maggi mixed with rice, leading to food poisoning. Alongside the deceased, five other family members were hospitalized due to the same cause.

Seema, a resident of Rahul Nagar in Puranpur tehsil, had returned to her parents’ home with her children after dinner. Following their meal, which included Maggi rice, the family members experienced vomiting and diarrhea. Seema’s husband, Sonu, along with their sons Rohan and Vivek, and daughter Sandhya, all fell ill after consuming the food.

As their condition worsened overnight, the family sought medical attention at a nearby village clinic the following morning. However, due to Vivek’s deteriorating health, he was transferred to the district hospital. Doctors at the Community Health Center (CHC) confirmed that the symptoms exhibited by the affected individuals were consistent with food poisoning, sparking concerns among the community.