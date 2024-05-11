Shriya Saran posts sweet family photo with husband and daughters

Actress Shriya Saran recently wowed her Instagram followers with a stunning series of photos showcasing her impeccable style and precious family moments. In one snapshot, she dazzled in a glamorous sequined mini dress, radiating elegance with every detail. Complemented by minimal makeup and soft pink lips, she exuded a vibrant charm that captivated viewers.

Accompanied by her daughter Radha and another adorable girl, Shriya shared heartwarming moments captured on camera. From tenderly holding her daughter to posing in a gown while cradling Radha, each photo reflected the pure joy of family bonds. One particularly sweet moment captured her husband, Andrei Koscheev, swinging their daughter, adding to the blissful atmosphere.

The caption “Love love love” encapsulated the essence of the photos, resonating with viewers who showered admiration and affection through heartfelt comments and emojis. Shriya Saran’s impactful presence in Indian cinema spans multiple languages, with notable roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English films. Since her debut in 2001, she has earned acclaim for her versatile performances, contributing to her enduring popularity and status as a leading actress in the industry.