Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

Gujarat Titans’ captain, Shubman Gill, has been penalized with a Rs 24 lakh fine for a slow over rate during the recent IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. This marks the second instance of over rate violation by his team this season. Consequently, each of the remaining 11 players, including the Impact Player, faced individual fines ranging from Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever was lower.

In the match against CSK, GT secured a notable victory, defeating the defending champions by 35 runs and keeping their IPL playoff hopes alive. Both Gill and B Sai Sudharsan played pivotal roles, scoring centuries as GT posted a formidable total of 231 for three before restricting CSK to 196 for eight.

Despite the loss, CSK maintained their fourth position on the points table, accumulating 12 points from as many games, while the Titans currently occupy the eighth spot with 10 points from 12 matches. Following the victory over CSK, Gill expressed confidence in his team’s ability to qualify for the playoffs, emphasizing the belief within the squad and their determination to overcome challenges.